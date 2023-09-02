×
Tags: kerik | giuliani | constitution | georgia | willis

Kerik to Newsmax: Giuliani's Constitution Stance Scares Left

Saturday, 02 September 2023 05:30 PM EDT

The left fears Rudy Giuliani because he stands by the Constitution, said former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

"Well, they fear Giuliani because he stands by the Constitution," Kerik said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"Because he's going to defend Donald Trump, because he's defended him successfully in the past several times and he will not cower. He's not going to back down. He's not going to be intimidated or threatened, fearmongered. He's going to go to trial, if it ever gets there."

Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Sept. 6. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Kerik says he thinks the case against Giuliani will "go away."

"Every time I read this indictment, I wonder: How do you get indicted for exposing your First Amendment rights or your Sixth Amendment right to provide counsel to your client? I don't get it, and I think eventually this thing will disappear.

"However, the left, including [District Attorney] Fani Willis is trying to personally, professionally, financially annihilate these people," he added, which is why Giuliani's "legal defense fund is important."

Trump and Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a 41-count indictment that details an alleged conspiracy. Giuliani faces 13 charges, including violation of Georgia's anti-racketeering law, the federal version of which was one of his favorite tools as prosecutor in the 1980s.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 02 September 2023 05:30 PM
