Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Plea Deal 'Terrible Mistake' for Hunter, President

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday the plea deal Hunter Biden made with the Department of Justice is probably going to come back to haunt President Joe Biden and his son.

The deal involved Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses and admitting to illegally possessing a weapon after his 2018 purchase of a handgun. As part of that admission, he would enter a diversion program; and if he meets the conditions of the program, the gun charge would be removed from his record.

Following controversy behind the perceived leniency of the plea agreement, two IRS whistleblowers came forward to report alleged misconduct and government abuse from the DOJ and the FBI in relation to Hunter Biden's tax evasion investigation.

"That plea will probably turn out to have been a terrible mistake because it brought the house of cards down," Giuliani told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It has brought in now, what, about a dozen whistleblowers? The most prominent of which is Mr. [Gary] Shapley, who has, you know, gone public and explained a lot of the cover-up that was going on."

Shapley, who was leading a team of IRS investigators in the Hunter Biden probe, said even before Joe Biden took office as president, there were specific steps his team wasn't allowed to take during the investigation that could have led them to Joe Biden. Shapley also said David Weiss, the U.S. attorney of Delaware who oversaw the investigation, was denied special counsel designation by Attorney General Merrick Garland, a claim Garland denies.

"There's no doubt that Shapley is telling the truth," Giuliani said. "Shapley came to that conclusion without having the benefit of the hard drive [on Hunter Biden's laptop]. [The FBI] never gave it to them. They not only covered up the hard drive from the American public, the voters, they covered it up from the law enforcement people, at least the honest ones.

"If he had had the hard drive, there'd be no question that Joe Biden was the target of the investigation. Hunter tells you that. All throughout the hard drive, Hunter is telling you that his father is running this thing. He's the big guy. He's the guy that gets 50%. He's the one who has to approve the deals. So [Shapley] didn't have the benefit of that. So he turns out to be even more correct than he knows."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!