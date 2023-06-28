Sen. Graham Presses DOJ, Weiss for More Hunter Probe Info

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is pressing the Justice Department for additional information on the Hunter Biden probe following allegations from whistleblowers who say the Delaware U.S. attorney behind the investigation was denied a request to bring more serious charges.

"To the American people, it appears DOJ had its thumb on the scale of justice," Graham wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday.

"Specifically, two whistleblowers allege U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss wanted a special counsel designation and was denied. They also state that efforts to bring stronger cases in Washington, D.C., and California were rejected. These allegations are corroborated by a contemporaneous e-mail. It is imperative these allegations are addressed head on," he added.

"Were you aware of any request by U.S. Attorney Weiss to be designated special counsel? And likewise, were you aware of any effort to seek support to bring felony charges in Washington, D.C. or California? Finally, if such requests were made by U.S. Attorney Weiss and you were not aware, who would be the decision-making authority in such a case?"

Hunter Biden last week agreed to plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars.

Hunter Biden, 53, will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement made public last Tuesday. The agreement will also avert prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as he adheres to conditions agreed to in court.

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into the taxes and foreign business dealings of President Joe Biden's second son, who has acknowledged his struggles with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother, Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks of distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

Graham in a letter to Weiss sought clarification about the probe.

"Whistleblower allegations indicate that while you were investigating Hunter Biden you requested Special Counsel designation and were denied, and that you sought more serious charges and that attempt was rejected. Whistleblowers also indicated that you made efforts to bring charges in Washington, D.C. and California, and were also rejected," he wrote.

"These allegations are corroborated by a contemporaneous e-mail. Please provide information regarding these allegations, as a prompt response is necessary to reassure the public that there is equal justice under the law."

"I have been informed that you and your office were briefed on allegations in a FD-1023 form suggesting there may have been phone calls recorded between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden with a senior official at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company. The FD-1023 in question alleges that the confidential informant told the Department of Justice and FBI that such tapes may exist," the letter stated.

"Were you in fact briefed on these allegations by United States Attorney Scott Brady or anyone else? If yes, what actions were taken to investigate this matter, and what was the final disposition?"