Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Disbarment Evidence of Dem Party Fascism

Former New York Mayor and federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Tuesday that Americans should be alarmed after he was disbarred earlier in the day by the New York Bar Association.

In a 31-page order, the bar association banned Giuliani from practicing law in the state, which he had been allowed to do since 1969, citing repeated false claims he made about the 2020 election while he represented former President Donald Trump and his campaign.

"I don't think the American people realize the incredible fascism of the Democrat Party and what the bar association did to me," Giuliani told "Prime News" and guest host Lidia Curanaj. "... The Democratic Party is the party of slavery and the party right now of oppression in New York, where a one-party system — it might as well be the Communist Party in New York for the crookedness that they impose on New York."

Giuliani said he wasn't surprised by the move.

"When I got a call today and my lawyer told me that they disbarred me, I said, 'I'm surprised they took so long,'" Giuliani said. "I didn't expect any other result from a Democrat-controlled bar association, ideologically and politically. Look, they are completely complicit in the crooked court system we have in New York.

"The hearing officer in this case comes from that crooked court system. ... The judge who presided over this case probably had decided the case before it started. She was hostile. She was nasty. She looked at her cellphone more than she looked at me. She contradicted half the things I said.

"The whole case was started by a political activist into a Democrat, one-party controlled system, which is what we just saw Trump get hurt with, with [Judge Juan] Merchan and [Judge Arthur] Engoron."

Merchan presided over the New York criminal trial in which a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover a payment by former attorney Michael Cohen to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Engoron presided over a civil fraud case brought by Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James in which he found Trump liable for $464 million, including interest.

"They're not really judges," Giuliani said. "They're appointees of the Democratic leader in Manhattan. They didn't even have opponents. Engoron ran three times without an opponent, the way you do in the Soviet Union.

"This bar association is complicit in the political leaders selecting our judges, not us. They have been complicit in it for years and do nothing about what is a crooked court system."

