Rudy Giuliani Disbarred in New York

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 11:11 AM EDT

Rudy Giuliani lost his New York law license Tuesday.

A state appeals court ruled that he lied while representing former President Donald Trump in an effort to overturn to results of the 2020 presidential election.

In its ruling for disbarment, the court said Giuliani "flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which respondent [Giuliani] repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public, the AGC, and this Court concerning the 2020 presidential election."

This report contains material from Reuters.

