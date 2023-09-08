Andrew Giuliani to Newsmax: Over $1M Raised for Ga. Defendants

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insisted Friday on Newsmax that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) organize a presidential primary debate or a viable alternative.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and a 2024 Democrat for president, criticized his party for presuming that President Joe Biden will be the nominee.

"I think Americans ought to have a choice. There ought to be a debate. There ought to be retail politics," Kennedy explained. "We shouldn't have a candidate who's sitting in the basement, and the only people he's talking to are donors.

"If not a debate," he continued, "then at least some unscripted conversations with American voters."

Kennedy said that the primary reason for wanting the debates is to hold Biden accountable for his rhetoric on the economy, which he has touted as making a meteoric recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But the people that I'm talking to do not see that. They feel like they're being gaslighted when he says that," Kennedy insisted. "The average salary now in this country is $5,000 less than the average cost of living."

But if the DNC will not give Kennedy a chance to make his message known, the environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic said that he might consider other potential avenues to the White House.

"I might look at other alternatives — other routes — for taking the White House," he said. "I think the American people want real change, and I think [former] President [Donald] Trump has had his chance."

Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani, said over $1 million was raised Thursday night for his father and other co-defendants in the Fulton County, Georgia, election case.

Joining Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Friday, Andrew Giuliani said that the money was essential for helping cover legal fees stemming from the prosecutions by District Attorney Fani Willis' office.

"Last night, we had some wonderful ... donors that ended up coming to Trump [National Golf Club] Bedminster. [Former] President [Donald] Trump spent over an hour of his time with them, and we were able to raise over $1 million," Andrew Giuliani said.

"It's not everything that we need, but it's certainly a good step in the right direction," he continued. "And for me, as a son, to be able to see people stepping up for Rudy Giuliani ... it's wonderful."

Host Greg Kelly then issued a statement from Newsmax regarding the prosecution of his father, urging viewers to go to RudyFund.com or call 900-224-4919.

"Mayor Giuliani is urging Americans of how dangerous the moment is. Free speech: blatantly under attack. The left is coming for the heart of this country," the Newsmax statement read, adding that "President Trump is urging Americans to support Rudy Giuliani."

