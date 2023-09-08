×
Trump Raises $1+ Million for Giuliani Defense Fund

Friday, 08 September 2023 11:56 AM EDT

President Trump helped Rudy Giuliani raise over a $1 million for his legal defense fund.

Trump hosted the former New York Mayor at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday night. The dinner was co-hosted by Giuliani's son Andrew.

According to a source that attended the dinner, more than a dozen supporters of Giuliani and the President attended, paying a reported $100,000 a plate.

Trump told the group to "tell everyone you know" to support Mayor Giuliani, who he described as the "greatest mayor in New York and American history."

Giuliani, like Trump, was indicted and arrested last month by Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, a left-wing prosecutor who charged 19 individuals for election interference under a RICO statute for simply contesting the state's 2020 results.

After Giuliani's arrest, Trump posted on social media: "The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia because he fought for Election Integrity."

Giuliani had served as President Trump's personal attorney and later helped spearhead efforts to contest election results after the 2020 election.

Since then, Giuliani has been targeted with multiple legal actions and investigations, with the latest from Georgia.

Giuliani's associates say his legal bills have surpassed $5 million and they believe he is facing "lawfare" in an effort to bankrupt him.

