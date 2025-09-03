Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'I Have a Broken Back'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Wednesday he is "on the mend" after a serious car accident last weekend in New Hampshire left him with a fractured back.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Giuliani described the crash, his injuries, and his gratitude for President Donald Trump's announcement that he will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I am on the mend," Giuliani told host Greg Kelly. "It was quite a hit. We got banged in the back. I have — technically, I have a broken back. It's a fracture. It hurts, but it's getting better. And I have about two or three weeks of rehabilitation."

Giuliani said he and his aide, Ted Goodman, had pulled over to help a woman who appeared to be in distress and who claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Police later determined she had assaulted a man and placed her under arrest, he said.

As Giuliani was leaving the scene, chaos erupted.

"As we were driving away, we got hit in the back by a young woman," Giuliani said. "I'm sure she was rubbernecking because there were police cars, ambulances, even a fire truck. She was going very, very fast ... We got hit like hell."

Giuliani, who got whiplash and a fractured thoracic vertebra, said his seat belt "held me back, held my neck back" as his body whipped forward and back.

"I was in terrible pain right away," he said.

Days after the crash, Trump announced that Giuliani would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. On Truth Social, Trump hailed his longtime ally as the "greatest mayor in the history of New York City" and an "equally great American patriot."

Giuliani, who famously led New York City through the 9/11 attacks and later became one of Trump's fiercest defenders, said the award lifted his spirits and eased his pain.

"It's a nice medal. I forgot what it looked like. I have to tell you, that cured me," Giuliani said.

"President Trump takes some credit for curing me from COVID ... and now he's cured me of a fractured back, because the minute I got that award, all the pain went away. The hell with the pain."

