Giuliani Released From Hospital Following Car Accident

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been released from the hospital following a motor vehicle accident that left him briefly hospitalized.

In a statement shared on X, Giuliani assured supporters that he is recovering well and expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of concern.

The X post read:

"Mayor Giuliani is recovering well following a motor vehicle accident in which his car was struck from behind. The incident occurred shortly after the mayor and his business associate, Ted Goodman — also the producer of his livestream program — stopped to assist a person in urgent need of help.

"He has since been discharged from the hospital and deeply appreciates the love, well wishes, and prayers he has received. The mayor also extends his gratitude to the New Hampshire State Police, paramedics, Elliot Hospital, and all of the physicians and nurses who provided him with outstanding care."

The accident reportedly occurred while Giuliani was traveling through New Hampshire, a state where he has been active in political and media appearances in recent months.

According to initial reports, Giuliani's vehicle was rear-ended shortly after he and Goodman stopped to help a person in distress. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, and Giuliani was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester as a precautionary measure.

Though details of his injuries were not extensively disclosed, associates confirmed Giuliani sustained soreness consistent with whiplash and minor bruising. After evaluation and observation, doctors determined he was stable enough to be discharged.

In his message, Giuliani emphasized his appreciation for both the medical professionals and first responders who aided him, as well as the support from his followers nationwide.

"The mayor is grateful for all of the prayers and love," Goodman added in a follow-up statement, noting Giuliani's resilience and determination to resume his routine work and media programming.

Giuliani's team also underscored he intends to continue his regular livestream broadcasts, which have become an outlet for his commentary on legal and political matters.

Mayor Giuliani's podcast broadcasts on Newsmax2 every weekday at 9 p.m. ET.

President Trump announced on Labor Day that he plans to award Giuliani the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest award.