Royce White to Newsmax: Black Community Sees Dems Don't Care

Democrats don't really care about the working class, and the Black community is "starting to wake up to that," said Royce White, a former NBA player and Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Minnesota.

"Working-class citizens all across the country who listen to propaganda or have been brainwashed with propaganda, they're all starting to wake up all at once. So it's a bad time to be a Democrat," White said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax ahead of former President Donald Trump's Detroit Church Community Roundtable, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

The breaking point for Black voters, said White, was the "sort of LGBTQ priority that took precedent," he said.

"And this administration with Biden, it started with [former President Barack] Obama, but certainly has carried on with [President] Joe Biden. And now in our schools, even we see this this overwhelming priority of LGBTQ lunacy really, and yet still the cost of living goes up.

"So it proves that there's more of an impulse towards social, sort of political capital gratification then there is actually making the lives of American citizens better. And anybody is going to wake up to that," White continued.

"I mean, eventually ... when your bread is 150% the price it was last year, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to tell something's wrong," he added.

