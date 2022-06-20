Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Illegal Protests Could Affect SCOTUS Abortion Case

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Monday that protests held outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, a violation of federal law, may cause the high court to reconsider a leaked decision pending that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

''This is exactly why it is a federal offense to try and intimidate judges,'' Rosendale said on the ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''This is why [Republicans] have been screaming for the last 30 days since that information was leaked out.''

Rosendale was reacting to a Politico report Monday that conservative Chief Justice John Roberts might try to broker a compromise on the case, instead of releasing what appeared to be a draft overturning the Roe and Casey cases by returning the issue of abortion to the states.

In early May, a draft of the much-anticipated decision written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito said the court was sending the issue back to the states to regulate, upending the nationwide right to elective abortion.

Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft at the time, while expressing anger at the leak of the potential decision and saying that the official decision has not yet been made.

Since then, supporters of abortion rights have been staked out in front of the homes of the conservative justices, and a California man was charged with going to the home of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh with a plan to kill him and his family.

Rosendale said that federal law prohibits such demonstrations for this reason, that the opposing side could use it as a means to get judges to reverse their legal decisions through intimidation.

''These people that are protesting in front of, or on the property of, Supreme Court justices are violating federal law, and nothing is being done about it,'' he said. ''[Republicans] were concerned it was going to come to this point. We were concerned that someone was going to get injured, which an attempt was tried just last week on Brett Kavanaugh’s life.''

According to the Politico report, Roberts may push for a compromise that would not overturn Roe entirely but set stricter time frames for access to an abortion, which could keep the Mississippi law of a 15-week limit at issue while also respecting the nationwide right.

Rosendale said that should the justices reverse themselves due to the influence of these protests, ''you will only see more of it in the future, unfortunately.''

Rosendale, who is seeking reelection in Montana's 2nd Congressional District, faces Democrat Penny Ronning, Libertarian Sam Rankin and independent Gary Buchanan in the Nov. 8 general election.

