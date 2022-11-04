Democrat Max Rose to Newsmax: Hillary's Wrong, Crime Is Rampant

Democrat Max Rose, a former congressman who is running for the House again in New York, told Newsmax he disagreed with Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, who say Republicans are blowing the crime issue out of proportion.

Rose made his comments during a Friday interview on Newsmax’s "National Report."

"I talked to hundreds of people each and every day," he said. "Folks are very concerned. Some are even scared — scared to get on the subway, scared to go into Manhattan.

Clinton told CNN on Thursday that the Republican Party is not "concerned about voter safety, they just want to keep voters scared."

But Rose said: "I don't think it's ever a good idea to tell people that their fears are illegitimate.

"There are significant facets of crime that are up. So the deeper point here should be, What are we going to do about this? And it should not be a Republican vs. Democratic issue. I think across the board, we've got to address these bail reform issues.

"You know, judicial discretion has got to be added back in so that we end this culture of recidivism and criminality. We’ve have got to address the issue of guns streaming into our communities into the wrong hands. This is not a problem about law-abiding gun owners. We need federal universal background checks in the United States of America, mental health treatment."

Rose is running against Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., in New York's 11th Congressional District.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!