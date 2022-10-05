NYC Dem Rose: 'Sick, Tired' of Biden 'Being in Power,' 'Move On'

The old "generation" has even a New York Democrat bailing on President Joe Biden for 2024, saying it is time to "move on" to younger presidential candidates.

"I do not think that Joe Biden should run in 2024," Max Rose, who is running against Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., in New York's 11th Congressional District, told Fox-5 N.Y. "I'm sick and tired of that generation being in power. We've got to move on."

Rose does not want former President Donald Trump to "run in 2024," but the fact Rose is breaking with his party's incumbent is noteworthy.

Biden has already been the oldest president elected and the oldest sitting president, and he would be 82 at the start of a second term.

"We have to turn the page not just on this politics of ineffectiveness but also this politics of division and vitriol," Rose added. "It's time to move on as a nation."

Despite speculation Democrats will ultimately break from Biden for a 2024 reelection campaign, the White House contends Biden is going to run again.

"The president has said this himself: He intends to run in 2024," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

Rose was in Congress 2019 and 2020 before losing his seat to Malliotakis. They are in a rematch again this November.

The seat is "likely Republican," according to the latest nonpartisan Cook Political Report projection.