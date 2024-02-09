Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Dems Looking to Get Rid of Biden

The fact that President Joe Biden's own Department of Justice allowed him to be described as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in their report has led Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, to suspect "this may have been by design."

"They're trying to find a way to get rid of him."

The now infamous phrasing from special council Robert Hur has elicited strong reaction from both sides, with Republicans leaping at the opportunity to find additional 2024 campaign ammunition and former Obama officials calling the language "gratuitous."

Jackson, who served as a White House physician for three prior presidents, told "Eric Bolling The Balance," "I've been saying this for years, I was saying this when he was candidate Joe Biden. This man is not fit to be our commander in chief."

Hur's report stated that Biden would not be mentally fit to stand trial and that he willingly and knowingly had classified documents in his possession. Jackson said Biden's subsequent press conference to refute the claims in the report only served to make Hur's point crystal clear. "He obviously gets on TV last night and he tries to explain that he's cognitively fit and he just completely makes the case that he's not."

Jackson said the number of unforced errors in a row makes him suspect the latest Biden gaffe string "was not by accident."

"I think this may be them, you the know the DOJ, controlled by the progressive machine, and the Obama administration or whoever else is pulling the strong behind the scenes," Jackson said on Newsmax on Friday.

Jackson hinted that there is obvious tension between the operatives within the Democratic Party that would like to see Joe Biden replaced and those that work directly for him on a day-to-day basis.

"I think the people within the West Wing are doing everything they can to keep him there. I've said before, I think Jill Biden wants to be first lady more than she wants to take her next breath."

