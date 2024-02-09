Comer to Newsmax: Biden Probe 'Largest Corruption Scandal in My Lifetime'

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., labeled the ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden as "the biggest political corruption scandal in my lifetime" on Friday, emphasizing concerns about public corruption and influence peddling.

On Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," Comer stated, "We believe they're on the take."

He highlighted discrepancies in Biden's statements regarding the investigated documents, stressing the importance of obtaining accurate transcripts and specific materials central to the inquiry.

Comer criticized media silence regarding demands for transcript releases related to the Biden investigation, alleging bias in coverage. He asserted, "The media is not saying anything about demanding to turn over the transcripts of this interview because they know this is the interview from hell for Joe Biden."

The chair vowed to secure the transcripts, having already initiated the necessary steps to acquire them.

In response to inquiries about the investigation's origins, Comer credited the House Oversight Committee for launching the inquiry into "Biden's mishandling of classified documents." However, he expressed skepticism toward appointing special counsel Robert Hur, a one-time U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, by Attorney General Merrick Garland, suggesting the appointment aimed to "protect" Biden from congressional scrutiny.

Comer clarified that the investigation primarily focused on suspected document mishandling involving China and Ukraine. He referenced the special counsel's report findings indicating cognitive decline in the president while emphasizing the relevance of emails and documents tied to the two countries, framing them as pivotal to understanding the investigation's core objectives.

"We weren't investigating Joe Biden for mishandling classified documents because he was old and senile, he said. "We were investigating because we suspected that he had documents in there from China and Ukraine. Now, what the report came out and said obviously talked about his cognitive decline that we've all seen."

"But it [the report] also mentioned, he added, different emails and documents in there that did pertain to Ukraine and China. That's the whole basis of our investigation because of all the money his family's taken from those two adversarial countries."

