Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: 'So Much Corruption' Driving Artificial COVID Stats

Between pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and other parts of the healthcare industry, there is an enormous incentive for parties to adjust COVID-19 statistics for personal gain, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday.

On Friday, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen wrote in The Washington Post that deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are being "overcounted," in some cases by as much as "90 percent."

Jackson, the physician for Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, tells "The Chris Salcedo Show" that he's been talking about these mischaracterizations in the COVID-19 data "for two and half years."

"As soon as it came out, I was saying that these numbers are not accurate because there was an incentive that was put in place early on with reimbursement to hospitals and whatnot, that if they were treating COVID, their reimbursements were higher. So you know, it didn't matter if you came in and you died, you know, from a motorcycle accident on the interstate; if you tested positive for a week or two prior to that accident; or if you tested positive while they were trying to resuscitate you in the hospital for COVID." If you had it, Jackson points out; your death would be listed as a COVID death.

"So, it's complete farce. [The incentives are] what's kept this going for so long. It's what created the hype and the fear that they needed to keep the lockdowns and the mask mandates and everything in place. It's what created the justification for spending billions and billions of dollars in COVID relief money, most of which we don't even know where it went."

"But I can tell you a lot of it went to the people that support the party; line their pockets. So there's been a big incentive with the drug companies; the incentives that they have — the vaccine. But all this stuff, there's so much corruption here, and it's all driven by those numbers being artificially elevated."

The congressman added that the GOP led House will dig into all matters related to COVID-19, including the virus's origins, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Health, and how money on the virus was spent.

