See Ronna McDaniel's Email That Shocked AT&T

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the RNC, sent an urgent email to Republican members just days ago urging them to oppose AT&T DirecTV's censorship of Newsmax.

Please see her email below, read it and make sure you forward this to friends and family.

And make sure you call 877-763-9762 to complain and cancel DirecTV and AT&T!

Newsmax

From: Ronna McDaniel - Chairman's Office

Sent: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 1:30 PM

To: Ronna McDaniel - Chairman's Office <

Subject: DirecTV/Newsmax

Members,

I'm sure you've all seen the recent news that DirecTV has decided to drop Newsmax from its channel lineup.

DirecTV has claimed that their decision was the result of a dispute over carrier fees, but this is yet another example of powerful corporations silencing conservative viewpoints.

It's anti-free-speech and anti-American.

As DirecTV continues to pay full carrier fees for smaller left-wing networks while silencing the fourth-highest-rated news program on cable TV, it's our job to fight back.

The RNC has repeatedly stepped up to defend free speech and conservative values from left-wing censorship.

In October 2022, we sued Google for suppressing our fundraising and get-out-the-vote emails. That case continues to develop and we look forward to holding Google accountable for its chilling attacks on conservative speech.

When Twitter tried to silence the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020, we immediately filed a complaint with the FEC; following the release of the Twitter files in winter 2022, we sent a demand letter asking the FEC to re-examine our complaint in light of Twitter's dishonesty.

Our voters deserve to know that the RNC is standing with them and protecting their right to free expression as Big Tech oligarchs try to silence viewpoints they find politically inconvenient.

As long as I am Chairwoman of this committee, that work will never stop.

However, we are stronger when we fight together.

I am hoping that you, as Republican leaders in your states, can help mobilize the grassroots to push back on politically motivated censorship of our principles.

This effort needs to come from the grassroots up: if you can, please reach out to your local and county-level leaders to rally their communities.

Whether it's on Twitter, on Facebook, a letter to the editor, or calling DirecTV at 877-763-9762, we need to send a loud and clear signal that we will not accept this blatant bias.

If Democrats and their media allies are so scared of our ideas, they should debate them in the open – not try to make them disappear.

Join me in holding the left accountable.

Thank you for all you do,

Ronna

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular, and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.