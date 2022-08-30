RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Dems Don't Want Near 'Toxic' Biden

A USA Today/IPSOS poll showing that a majority of Democrat voters are saying President Joe Biden shouldn't seek reelection is "incredibly unusual" given that he's only been on the job for 19 months, but the numbers would be even higher if his party's members of Congress were included in the survey, Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Newsmax, Tuesday.

"They don't want to be seen anywhere with Joe Biden," she told Newsmax's "National Report" about Democrats in Congress and party members who are campaigning in the midterm elections. "They don't want him on the campaign trail with him.

"They don't want him showing up in their states. If he shows up, they suddenly have a scheduling conflict because they know that he is toxic."

Biden's numbers are underwater, McDaniel added, and Americans from all parties recognize "he has been a failure as a president."

For example, Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump will hold his first rally after the Aug. 8 raid on his home, and Biden will be speaking there on Thursday.

However, while several key GOP candidates will likely appear with Trump, one of Pennsylvania's main candidates, Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman, will not be with Biden, saying he has a scheduling conflict.

"I think John Fetterman doesn't want to be seen with Joe Biden, so he's come up with a convenient scheduling conflict," said McDaniel, nothing that the Georgia gubernatorial candidate said the same thing in her state as did Senate candidate Tim Ryan in Ohio.

"Joe Biden is kryptonite to these Democrat candidates, and it says a lot in a battleground state like Pennsylvania that the Senate nominee is refusing to campaign with the president of the United States because he thinks that will hurt his campaign," said McDaniel.

"I think this is why Democrats are hoping for a different candidate for 2024. You're already hearing them talk about that. I will say from my standpoint, I hope Joe Biden is the candidate for 2024. We want him to run again."

McDaniel also slammed Biden for his comments referring to Trump and his supporters as acting in ways that are "semi-fascist."

"I think for the Democrats to call 74 million Americans fascists is so offensive," said McDaniel. "To see our commander in chief continue to double down on division name-calling and disdain for half of our country shows why he is unfit to lead. His inaugural theme was America united … now he's calling everybody that voted for Republican candidates in 2020 fascists."

McDaniel also Tuesday dismissed a new CBS poll saying that people believe Republicans will retake the House but not the Senate this fall.

"We have seen poll after poll being wrong in the past several elections," said McDaniel. "We have our Senate candidates working incredibly hard. They are absolutely on the rise in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin — all across the country. These races are tight. So what I do say to everybody is get engaged."