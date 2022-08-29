CBS Poll: House GOP Holds 2-Point Lead in Generic Ballot

A new CBS poll covering the generic congressional races for the November midterm elections has House Republicans holding a 2-point lead over their Democrat colleagues.

The survey — which collected the opinions of 2,126 registered United States voters over a three-day period (Aug. 24-26) — favored 47% of generic House Republicans, compared to 45% of Democrat candidates.

Independents accounted for 4% of the favorability quotient among House hopefuls, whereas 4% of voters stated no candidate preference at this time.

In terms of crossover appeal, the same CBS poll revealed that 11% of those who identify as Democrats were planning to vote for a House Republican in November. On the flip side, 10% of GOP respondents were projecting votes for Democrat candidates.

From an issues standpoint, two topics dominated the conversation among Republicans, Democrats, and independents: The U.S. economy and inflation.

Among the total respondents, 81% characterized the economy as a "very important" issue, and inflation pulled 76% of the "very important" tallies.

The CBS-poll respondents also weighed in on President Joe Biden at the 18-month mark of his White House tenure, with 45% approving of Biden's work and 55% disapproving.

Biden's underwater tally could be crucial come November, since 64% of poll respondents said their House vote would hinge on Biden's success — or perceived failure — as a leader.

The president has been languishing in negative-number territory with various polls for much of 2022. A Civiqs survey from July had Biden posting an underwater job-approval rating in 48 states, including his home state of Delaware and the typically left-leaning California.

The Republicans need a net positive of five seats to claim the majority in the House chamber.

If accomplished, the GOP would hypothetically possess the power to block the Biden administration's various spending packages for 2023.

House Republicans would also be in the position to step up congressional investigations, potentially involving the COVID-19 origins, the FBI, and Department of Justice (DOJ), along with auditing the federal money spent on the Ukraine-Russia war.

The CBS poll has a margin-of-error of plus or minus 2.4%.