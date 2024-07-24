Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Election Now Media vs. American People

This presidential election is now the media against the American people, Sen. Ron Johnson said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Republican told "Wake Up America" that it makes no difference who the Democrats select to replace President Joe Biden, saying that in the past few days the media has already been making a messiah out of Vice President Kamala Harris and has declared her "the greatest thing since sliced bread."

Johnson insisted that "it is the media that got Joe Biden elected campaigning from his basement. it will be the media that will do everything it can to defeat Donald Trump," adding that it "is really the American people against the media."

Johnson asked: "What has Kamala Harris ever done to qualify her for the presidency of the United States?"



Harris served as a U.S. senator (California) from 2017-2021, as well as the state's attorney general from 2011-2017.

"I do not understand why anybody would want her to be president based on the fact that she was part of the Biden-Harris administration that has literally put America on the path of destruction," Johnson said.

Johnson cited "the open border, the massive deficit spending, sparking inflation, with your dollar now worth 83 cents. the war on fossil fuels, driving up the costs of energy, the weakness they displayed on the world stage, which has really set the world in flames."

Johnson insisted this "isn't about an individual, this is about Democratic ideologies" that have led the nation down the wrong path.

"Democrats have been lying to you, the media has been lying to you, so why would you take their word for it right now?" Johnson said.

