Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Has Been 'a Disaster for This Country'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden-Harris administration has been "a disaster for this country" on a number of fronts, but especially economically.

During an appearance on "American Agenda," Johnson said that "even Vice President [Kamala] Harris admitted that prices are too high."

"Let's face it: Democratic governance, the Biden-Harris administration, has been a disaster for this country," he said. "Their open borders, their massive deficit spending sparked 40-year high inflation, a dollar you held at the start of the Biden administration is only worth 83 cents. That's why people can't afford things. That damage has been done. Their war on fossil fuel energy affects the price of every good and service in this country."

Johnson said the Democratic National Convention's Monday theme of 'for the people' is the "exact opposite" of what the Biden-Harris administration has done for the American people during its time in office.

"All these things they've done have harmed people," he said. "'For the people?' I mean, they've been doing everything against the people. You know, government is supposed to make our lives easier. They're supposed to protect us.

"This administration has done the exact opposite, and now when you listen to Vice President Harris' economic proposals, they would be a disaster. Price controls, more massive deficit spending, sparking more inflation. This is insane. I just hope the corporate media starts reporting on this and starts asking her some tough questions."

The Wisconsin senator, who is in Chicago to speak on economics at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, said that Monday's theme for the Trump campaign was "Make America Wealthy Again."

"That was very appropriate that President Trump is focusing on his energy policy, because, as I said, you need power to run an economy," Johnson said. "The more of it you have, the cheaper it is, the more competitive you can be globally.

"President Trump understands this. Vice President Harris, Gov. Walz, they don't have a clue. They were never part of the private sector. They're career politicians. And so they have these insane proposals like price controls that would do all kinds of damage."

"I try and remind people that Venezuelans voted themselves into poverty," he continued. "It was an oil-rich, wealthy South American nation until the voters of Venezuela heard the siren songs of socialism, which is the tune that Kamala Harris is singing right now, and it destroyed their economy. So, Venezuelans are fleeing.

"Their agricultural segment, I just read, is about ready to collapse before planting season. So again, socialism, it's failed every place it's tried and yet that's exactly the kind of proposals that Vice President Harris is trotting out here. It's insane."

