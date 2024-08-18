Grover Norquist to Newsmax: Harris' Economic Plans a 'Sick Joke'

Vice President Kamala Harris' plans to put prices under government control won't do anything to solve the issues that face the nation's economy, Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN are all discussing what a joke this is as policy," Norquist said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "It's a sick joke. She created this inflation, the higher prices Americans are suffering from. She created them, not Biden."

Norquist pointed out that Harris cast the deciding vote in the Senate to pass two major spending bills, including the one that "was supposed to fix inflation by spending more money."

"Biden just signed the bill," he said. "She made it happen. She is responsible for these higher prices."

Inflation happens when the government spends too much and "prints" money," said Norquist.

"She's trying to blame small business grocery stores for her disaster," he added. "That's sick."

Harris' plans to bring down grocery prices are also a "declaration of war" on the nation's farms and farmers," said Norquist.

"They're going to say oh, the prices are up," he said. "The margins of grocery stores are 1% or 2%. Price gouging is not part of that industry. Those are very tight margins. It's a very competitive business. The inflation, she created."

Financial analyst Candy Valentino, also on Sunday's shows, said that she thinks it is "absolutely absurd" to think that Harris' plans will work.

"It was her decision to print money, to engage in world wars, to make housing unaffordable for the American people, and now they're going to say, vote for us, and we're going to fix your grocery prices," said Valentino. "It's a complete joke. It is an insult to the American people, and it will absolutely not work. If we bring this back to the government and we have now the government controlling pricing in our country, this is literally the definition of communism. It doesn't work in communist countries unless that's where you want to live. It is not going to work to fix our economy, and it is going to create additional issues and pressures."

