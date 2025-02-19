Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Need 'Honest Assessment' of Vaccine Injuries

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the nation needs to have "an honest assessment" about the number of injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

President Donald Trump has nominated Stanford University professor of medicine Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institutes of Health. Bhattacharya has received praise from conservatives for seeking more transparency from the agency and pushback from Democrats for being a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic and has called for pausing its use.

Johnson said that vaccine manufactures have abused the "complete liability protection" and just "continue to roll out more and more products."

"They don't have to worry about that risk and consumers who get hurt. And by the way, in that law, they concede that vaccine injuries are unavoidable. They are real. They happen. They say they're rare. They often claim they're mild. But I wouldn't consider death or permanent disability as mild. So we need to have an honest assessment of these," Johnson said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com