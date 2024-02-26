Rep. Jordan Doubles Down on Biden Impeachment Case

Rep, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Monday took his impeachment case against President Joe Biden to social media, posting a lengthy rationale based on "money, influence, and protecting the Biden family brand."

Jordan has brushed aside an indictment of the FBI informant at the center of the GOP's allegations against the president, arguing the source's arrest "doesn't change the fundamental facts."

The Justice Department indicted Alexander Smirnov on allegations he made up information involving the Bidens, including his claim the then-vice president and son Hunter each accepted a $5 million bribe, an assertion central to the GOP's impeachment inquiry against the president.

But Jordan has argued the plight of Smirnov does not affect the impeachment inquiry.

In the new posting, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee alleged that between 2014 and April 25, 2019, "the day Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President, Biden family members received approximately $15 million from foreign entities" — "done through a complex series of transactions involving over 20 different companies."

"It's a tale as old as time," Jordan wrote. "A government official takes action. That action benefits his family. And then, when questions are asked, there's a cover-up. For President Joe Biden, it's a story about money, influence, and protecting the Biden family brand."

He added: "Polling, not to mention common sense, strongly suggest that if Americans had been given the truth about the laptop and the Biden family influence peddling operation, the outcome of the 2020 presidential election would have been different."

Jordan has previously said he expects to soon determine if there is enough evidence for articles of impeachment against the president.