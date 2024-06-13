Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Eager to Hear Trump's Priorities on 'Big Problems'

With the U.S. facing "a lot of big problems," Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax on Thursday that he's eager to hear how former President Donald Trump intends to prioritize them.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," the Wisconsin Republican said he has "a pretty long list" of concerns to express when Trump meets with Senate Republicans in Washington, D.C.

"Unlike any other presidential candidate or then-president in my lifetime, President Trump fulfilled the promises he made during the 2016 campaign. I think it's just … indisputable," Johnson said. "He's telling his supporters what he's going to do. I've got a pretty long list.

"What I really want to hear out of President Trump is what will his priorities be. The Democrats have done so much damage to this country. They flooded the zone with their destructive ideology and policies. You've got to prioritize ... what you're going to try and fix first."

According to Johnson, "I'm sure he's going to be addressing the border." But he said there are also are other "pretty big topics."

"We have unfortunately automatic tax increases if we do nothing facing us in 2026," he said. "How do you end the war in Ukraine, how do you get all these things under control? Our debt and deficit. And it'll be interesting to see how the president want to prioritize those problems."

Johnson also addressed the pending sentencing of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, saying he hopes it will be the same as for "not-famous" Americans.

"Prosecutors were really dragged kicking and screaming into indicting Hunter and then actually prosecuting him," Johnson said. "And what they allowed to happen as a result is they allowed the statute of limitations to run out on the more serious tax charges.

"The real question [that] has to be asked is what did Hunter Biden, what did the Biden crime family do to deserve all those tens of millions of dollars from countries that are adversarial to America. That's the question that [President] Joe Biden doesn't want asked in court, that he wouldn't want to have to answer."

