Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Democrats Face Reality Over Biden's Health Cover-Up

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., criticized Democrats for allegedly concealing President Joe Biden's health issues, asserting that their reluctance to address the matter stems from their unrelenting desire to maintain power.

In an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Sen. Johnson delivered a biting critique of the Democratic Party, accusing them of concealing President Joe Biden's health condition to cling to power. Johnson asserted that the President is determined to pursue reelection, driven by personal and familial motivations.

"President Biden is defiant; he wants this nomination. You know, Dr. Jill Biden wants to stay in the White House. Hunter Biden wants his dad there to pardon him. So again, they've got the votes for the nomination. They're clinging to power like Gollum is clinging to the golden ring; they don't want to give up power. It's intoxicating," Johnson remarked on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The Senator further elaborated on the Democrats' precarious situation, describing it as a dilemma of their own making due to their failure to address Biden's evident decline.

"Democrats are in a real pickle. And again, it's a pickle they created for themselves by ignoring the obvious signs" of the "continuing mental and physical deterioration of the president," he said.

Johnson criticized the mainstream media and Democratic colleagues for their role in hiding Biden's health issues and alleged corruption.

"People watch Newsmax; they understand, first of all, how corrupt the Biden crime family is, but the mainstream media covered up, and certainly the enablers of his Democratic colleagues in Congress covered up, you know, his mental decline and his corruption," Johnson stated.

"This is the bed they made; they've got to sleep in it," he added. "And they're going to have a very difficult time if Biden wants to stay in power, and it sure looks like he wants to, prying it away from him," Johnson warned.

Johnson suggested that Democrats might need to confront reality but doubted their ability to do so effectively.

"Well, you know, one thing, if you're a liberal or radical leftist Progressive Democrat, you have to deny reality all the time. All the time, they had to face reality. He's not giving up. He wants to stay there. If he wants to stay there, it's going to be impossible, other than employing the 25th amendment, which would completely blow up in their face," he explained.

Johnson acknowledged the challenge of sidelining Biden and the implications for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It'd be very difficult to first push him aside it would be very difficult not to have Kamala Harris be their nominee. I mean, this is the party about identity politics. Yeah, that's why they chose Kamala Harris; she doesn't poll well," he observed.

Johnson reiterated Biden's recently professed determination, suggesting that only divine intervention could change his mind.

"He's made the decision. He issued the letter saying he's not going anywhere. I guess only the Lord Almighty could convince Joe not to be the candidate. And I don't think the Lord's going to come down and ask him to leave," he said.

