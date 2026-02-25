Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: End Filibuster to Lock In Trump Agenda

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said Wednesday that Senate Republicans should ditch the filibuster so they can codify President Donald Trump's priorities before the November midterm elections.

On Newsmax's "American Agenda," Tuberville argued the 60-vote hurdle is giving Democrats power to stall a GOP agenda that needs to be locked in while Republicans hold the gavel.

Tuberville said that if he were president, he would impress upon the Republican caucus the gravity of the moment and what's at stake on Capitol Hill, similar to how Trump has communicated.

"I'd look to the Republican Party and say, 'Listen, you've worked with me quite well,'" he said, noting progress already made.

"'We've got the One Big Beautiful Bill [Act] done. We've got a lot of people or nominations through."

But Tuberville said the pace must accelerate as the calendar tightens and the Senate's math doesn't change.

"We need to do more ... because the Democrats are ... going to continue to fight and delay everything," he said.

Under current rules, Tuberville added, "We're not going to get anything done between now and November ... simply for the fact that we can't get 60 votes in the Senate."

The Alabama Republican called for a simple-majority pathway, saying Republicans should do away with the filibuster and advance priority bills without Democrat support.

"And so bust the filibuster, and let's get on with the show and do something for the American people," he said.

Tuberville brushed aside appeals to long-standing Senate custom, casting tradition as an excuse for inaction.

"I keep hearing, 'Well, it's a tradition in the Senate,'" he said. "We don't work for the Senate. We work for the American people."

Tuberville also tied the debate to election policy, urging action on the SAVE America Act and saying that Democrat-led states are planning to carry out widespread election fraud in November.

"This is a different country," he said. "We have 15 states in this country that are totally blue that are going to cheat like heck in the elections."

The senator warned that if Republicans fail to pass election-related measures, Democrats could rebound in November and intensify partisan fights over Trump.

"If we don't do the SAVE America Act, this country is going to be in trouble again," Tuberville said, adding that Democrats "are going to be after Donald Trump like you've never seen" if they "take back [the House] and possibly even the Senate in November."

With midterms approaching, he framed scrapping the filibuster as the fastest way to translate Trump's agenda into statute and make it harder to unwind.

