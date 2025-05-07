Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Time to Reduce 'Size, Scope, and Cost of Government'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that now is the time for Congress to slice away at the "cost" of big government in every possible way. The Senator told "The Chris Salcedo Show," "Well, first of all, reduce the size, scope, and cost of government. And right now that is my primary focus."

Johnson said with majorities in both the Senate and the House, Republicans have their best shot at reigning in government right now. "We have an ability to do so, a historic opportunity with this reconciliation, as well as a rescission packages from the White House," he said.

Johnson expressed concern that the administration has not sent rescission data to Congress yet. "I'm disappointed that we haven't received a rescission package yet with all the fabulous work that Elon Musk has done to not only expose the waste, fraud, and abuse," Johnson explained.

The Wisconsin senator believes everyone in America should be able to see the depths of wasteful spending in Washington. "I would say members of the administration, I would say the members of the public are completely clueless and oblivious to all the waste, fraud and abuse in a federal government that spends 7,000 billion dollars a year," Johnson said.

And still, said Johnson, Congress won't move to set up a detailed budget and spending review. "And we're not willing to go through that line by line," he added.

Johnson said what amounts to budget gimmickry and allocating spending as either "discretionary" or "mandatory" dictates how and when Congress can do anything to control spending.

"If you want to defeat the deep state," said Johnson, "quit funding it at the levels we are."

