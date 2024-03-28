Gov. DeSantis to Newsmax: Dems Turn Their Backs on Police

Former President Donald Trump was in New York City on Thursday to honor a slain police officer. Current President Joe Biden was in the same city raising $25 million with celebrities and former presidents.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Newsmax on Thursday that stark contrast in one day and in one city underscores the difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to law enforcement.

"The Democratic Party has turned their back on law enforcement," DeSantis told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Trump attended the wake for 31-year-old New York Police officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week in Queens, leaving behind his wife and a 1-year-old son.

DeSantis said it's part of the "contempt" that liberal-elite Democrats have for people who wear "various uniforms and serve."

"I was in San Francisco last summer, and I was walking down the street ... The police officers there came over to me and they thanked me for their support. And I'm over in Florida," DeSantis told host Eric Bolling. "But they get no support from these Democrat politicians.

"It used to be police officers, a lot of them were Democrats. That's changed. The Democratic Party has turned their back on law enforcement. They embrace the criminal element and let the inmates run the asylum," the governor added.

Meanwhile, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama joined Biden and Hollywood celebrities for a Radio City Music Hall fundraiser Thursday that raked in $25 million for Biden's reelection campaign.

"And you know, Obama and Biden and Clinton can go raise 25 million because they're in the upper echelon, so they're immune from their own policies," DeSantis said. "The people that it really hurts are the people who are more working-class and middle-income Americans. The Democratic Party has turned their back on them. They're really become the party of the elites.

"It's sad to see."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com