Kari Lake to Newsmax: If DeSantis Can't Beat Donald Duck, Don't Try Against Donald Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 09:43 PM EDT

Speaking to Newsmax on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's infighting with Disney over its special tax district and its "Magic Kingdom of woke corporatism," Kari Lake suggested that if he can't beat "Donald Duck," DeSantis shouldn't tango with "Donald Trump" in a 2024 presidential run.

"When you pick a fight with Disney," Lake tells "Eric Bolling The Balance" during her appearance, "you need to play to win."

Lake goes on to add that "so far, Gov. DeSantis has been outworked and outmaneuvered by Disney. As far as I know, Reedy Creek still exists; they're still hosting trans events at their park. This indoctrination is continuing, and they're actually rubbing it in the faces of American families. You know, if you can't beat Donald Duck, how are you going to beat Donald Trump? I think that's the question we have to ask when it comes to Gov. DeSantis."

Led by a board of senior Disney execs, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has governed the land comprising Disney World since 1967, finds itself facing an unprecedented shift in its authority. In February, DeSantis signed a law that effectively dissolved the district, replacing it with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).

Speaking to Newsmax on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's infighting with Disney over its special tax district and its "Magic Kingdom of woke corporatism," Kari Lake suggested that if he can't beat "Donald Duck," DeSantis shouldn't tango with "Donald Trump" in a 2024 presidential run.
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 09:43 PM
