Israeli Minister Dermer to Newsmax: War With Iran Will End Quickly

The hostilities between Israel and Iran should not continue for long, because Israel has "clear goals" to remove "two existential threats," Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer tells Newsmax.

"One is Iran's military nuclear capability; the other is [its] ballistic missile capability," Dermer, also a former Israeli ambassador to the United States, said in an interview on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Monday.

The ballistic missiles used by Iran can take out entire neighborhoods, he stressed.

"To have a country like Iran that is trying to produce 300 of these things a month, 10,000 in 3 years, 20,000 in 6 years, we've got to take action to remove that threat from over our heads," Dermer said. "What we're doing is not only critical for Israel, it's critical for all of our Arab neighbors."

Iran, he added, is a "great enemy" of the United States.

"They're leading people in chants, not just of death to Israel but death to America," said Dermer. "We're the little Satan and America the Great Satan."

Meanwhile, Israel's strikes on Iran are being condemned by several countries, but almost none of them want to see Iran have a nuclear weapon, Dermer told Van Susteren.

"The Arab countries in the region will issue their condemnations, and they might go on your television show and be very critical of what Israel is doing," he said. "But believe me, they're rejoicing over this because Iran is not just a threat to Israel, it's a threat to them."

He noted that before the Hamas attacks on Israel, Iran had been in control of the capitals of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, but Israel has "turned the tide on its whole axis."

"Now we're taking on Iran itself," said Dermer, pointing out that Iran is about 10 times the size of Israel.

"David is taking on this Iranian Goliath," he said. "David had a slingshot, and it was very precise. We don't have that, but we do have precision weapons... no offense to the American Air Force, but I think Israel has the best pilots in the world. We also have tremendous intelligence, and [when] you bring those two things together, we were able to do shock and awe again in the wee morning hours of Friday. And I think it's started the war under the best possible conditions we have."

Israel, though, has no problem with the Iranian people, but is fighting against their ruling regime, which openly calls and works to destroy Israel, he said.

"This regime has oppressed the Iranian people for nearly half a century," said Dermer. "Hopefully, in the wake of this, they will be able to win their own freedom. I think one day, when Iran actually is free, they will be great friends of Israel and great friends of America."

Dermer further pointed out Iran's attacks on the U.S. military, which have cost hundreds of lives.

"So when we're fighting Iran, we are fighting your enemy," he told Van Susteren. "And that's why our victory is going to be America's victory as well."

The United States' support of Israel's efforts against Iran will also help it be "much more effective" when it is at the bargaining table with other nations, said Dermer.

"Hopefully, you will see in the wake of this, I think real diplomacy and starting to get back to the path that we paved with the Abraham Accords and start seeing peace agreements throughout the region," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com