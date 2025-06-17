Trump: 'I Have Not Reached Out to Iran for Peace Talks'

President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that he has not reached out for "peace talks" with Iran, saying it's up to the Middle Eastern nation to reach out to him if it wants to enter negotiations.

"I have not reached out to Iran for 'Peace Talks' in any way, shape, or form," Trump posted on his Truth Social page early Tuesday. "This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table – Would have saved a lot of lives!!!"

Trump, in Canada for the G7 meeting, on Monday urged all people in Iran's capital city of Tehran to evacuate "immediately," and reiterated that Iran can't be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

He also stressed that Iran has been given more than enough time to agree to a new nuclear agreement that would have it stop the development of nuclear weapons.

Trump returned to Washington early Tuesday from the summit to deal with the growing war between Iran and Israel. The two countries exchanged fire for a fifth day, and Israeli officials were pushing the United States to join in with its strikes against Tehran, reports The New York Times.

He also warned Iran again against targeting U.S. assets, stating that "we'll come down so hard, it'd be gloves off" and commenting that Iran "knows not to touch our troops."

The president said he is considering sending Vice President JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Iranian leaders, but also said it "depends on what happens when I get back."

"I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate," he said later.