Israeli Amb: UN's 'Weakness' Against Iran Led to War

Israel's Ambassador Danny Danon assailed the United Nations and international community for decades of inaction and "weakness" against Iran, accusing them Monday of abandoning their responsibility to "confront evil."

Danon made the remarks in a speech on the floor of the U.N., placing blame at the feet of the general assembly for "the consequences of that weakness" while calling for sanctions against Iran.

Danon's address comes on the fourth day of Israel and Iran trading airstrikes and missile attacks. While Israel aims to denude Iran of its nuclear program, including scientists and military commanders, Iran continues to target residential areas.

"Let us talk about how the United Nations, and much of the international community, abandoned their responsibility to confront evil," Danon began. "For years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has waged a relentless war against the stability of the Middle East."

"But the world did nothing. Instead of imposing crushing sanctions, the United Nations gave Iran platforms. Instead of condemnation, Iran was met with appeasement. And now, we are experiencing the consequences of that weakness," Danon added.

According to Danon, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 600 others wounded in the Iranian missile strikes that were able to elude Israel's defenses, including the Iron Dome.

"In the past days, Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles directly at Israeli cities. Not military bases. Cities. Homes. Schools. Synagogues. Mosques," Danon said.

"This was not about retaliation. This was not about borders. It was the execution of a genocidal ideology.

"Iran's goal is extermination. It always has been. They have told us this over and over."

Danon said Israel launched Operation Rising Lion early Friday "to dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure, eliminate its top military planners, and destroy key ballistic missile and UAV sites."

"Every one of our targets was chosen with care. They were nuclear facilities, missile depots, and senior IRGC officials. Not civilians. Not homes. Not places of worship," he said.

Danon ended his speech calling for international sanctions against Iran, saying the "failure to impose meaningful sanctions on the Iranian regime is complicity."

"If there was ever a regime that deserved crushing and comprehensive sanctions, it is this one," he said. "But it is regrettable that some of the world's worst human rights violators are now trying to discredit sanctions altogether, using this debate to deflect from their own crimes."

He added, "The international community must find its backbone. It must use every diplomatic, political, and economic tool at its disposal. It must sanction Iran now."