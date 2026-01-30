Roma Daravi to Newsmax: Everyone Is Welcome at Trump Kennedy Center

Fresh off hosting a successful premiere for the new documentary "Melania," Roma Daravi told Newsmax on Friday she wants to ensure everyone feels welcome at the Trump Kennedy Center.

Daravi, the vice president of public relations at the Trump Kennedy Center and CEO of Daravi Strategies, appeared on "Ed Henry The Big Take," one night after hosting the star-studded premiere for the film about first lady Melania Trump.

"Last night was something truly special, and extremely glamorous, just like our first lady," Daravi said.

"It really was an honor and a privilege to have her," Daravi said. "The president himself is our chairman of the board."

"It is America's cultural center. She is arguably one of the most cultured people in the federal government," Daravi added.

"We put cultural diplomacy front and center ever since President Trump took over," Daravi continued.

Daravi said the mission of the Trump Kennedy Center has been crystal clear since President Donald Trump took office again.

"Everyone is welcome at the Trump Kennedy Center, and that is a change from what it was when it was the Kennedy Center," Daravi said.

"Republicans were not welcome," Daravi added. "Artists have told us personally that they feel they have to hide their beliefs in order to create the art that they believe in."

"Only the leftists were welcome, and that's no longer the case," Daravi said.

Daravi made it clear the theater will no longer tolerate discrimination.

"If any of these artists feel like they cannot perform for everyone, then that's their choice," Daravi said. "But we have not canceled a single show."

"We are adding, not subtracting," Daravi added. "And for some reason the mainstream media just can't hold on to that true narrative."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com