Trump: I'm the One Saving Kennedy Center

By    |   Monday, 26 January 2026 03:17 PM EST

Following additional show cancellations at the Trump-Kennedy Center and reports of plummeting ticket sales, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was responsible for saving the D.C. institution.

"People don't realize that The Trump Kennedy Center suffered massive deficits for many years and, like everything else, I merely came in to save it and, if possible, make it far better than ever before," Trump wrote.

Last week, the soprano Renee Fleming withdrew from two appearances scheduled for May at the center, the latest in a number of cancellations since Trump threw out the previous leadership and the new leadership's announcement that the venue would be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 26 January 2026 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

