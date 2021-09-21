Rep. Williams: Psaki Right, Migrants Plan to Stay at Border 'a Little While'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was right when she said recently that the migrants camping beneath the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas planned to stay a "little while," but not exactly the way she meant it, Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

Psaki was confronted at a recent White House daily briefing about the thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, packed under the bridge, who are not being tested for COVID-19.

Psaki responded that any who display symptoms are quarantined, but added that "they're not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time," so it's "not the same thing" as international travelers arriving by plane who must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

"Well, I think when she says that she's probably right that they plan to stay a little while where they are," Williams said Tuesday on "Spicer & Co." "They're going to be moving."

The White House is using Title 42, first implemented under the Trump administration, to expel the Haitians back to their home country, which they have fled following natural disasters and the assassination of their president.

The immigrants' own plan would be to move into the United States, not to stay camped out under a bridge with other migrants. And without testing, there's no way to know their health status, Williams said.

"It's a real, real problem," he said. "Our Border Patrol is overwhelmed."

