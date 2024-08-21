Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Harris' Game Plan 'to Own People's Futures'

According to Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, Democrat presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris' game plan is "to own people's futures" by implementing a socialist economic agenda that will empower the federal government under the guise of creating a first-time homebuyer tax credit.

On Friday, Harris unveiled her $1.7 trillion economic agenda which includes a $25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers. Williams told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Wednesday that Harris' plan is "going to increase the price of houses" and "increase the [national] debt."

"Here's the bottom line, it's not that hard," Williams said. "I've been in business 52 years. I'm a car dealer. I get it, okay. All she has to do is cut taxes, create more cash flow and let people buy the house they want to buy with the down payment that they want to put down. Look it, you got to admit, she's a socialist, okay?

"When you start talking about the government giving money to the people, the clawback is they own you and they're going to own people's houses," he said. "They're going to own people's futures. They're going to own people's jobs. And that's what the game plan is. So, giving government credits or government cash to buy a house or whatever is not the way to go about it. Let people earn it the right way."

Asked how Harris will pay for her economic plan, which a new study estimates will add $1.7 trillion to the nation's deficit over 10 years, Williams said she's "not going to pay for it."

"You can't give government money out and just expect there's going to be a pay for," he said. "What her pay for would be, I guess, is raising taxes on Main Street America, increasing more regulations, forcing Main Street to get smaller. Look it, you have to cut taxes to create taxpayers. You have to cut taxes to create cash flow. That's the way it works. You don't increase taxes and expect Main Street to grow. It won't.

"Main Street has been this way before, and what you do is you get smaller," he said. "You try to save a profit rather than generate a profit. … She has no experience in business. And so she's just saying, 'Well, I'll go get the money from the rich.' Well, pretty soon you tax the rich so much, there are no rich. And that's the problem she's got."

Williams, who chairs the House Small Business Committee, said that Harris "can't expect the people to pay for this" because "Main Street is struggling right now."

"The economy is not good," he said. "I mean, you've seen just regulations alone have added 200 million man hours to Main Street America to comply with the Biden-Harris issues of regulations they put on Main Street."

He added that "what makes America great is a thing called risk and reward, where you can take some risk and get reward."

Harris' agenda, he said, "just takes everything out of that picture."

