Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Remove Regulations From Main Street

With former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris set to square off at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia for their very first presidential debate on ABC, one topic that is sure to be addressed is the role of government in driving the economy.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that "the greatest asset America has is Americans, its working people, its Main Street" and that government regulations stifle growth and creativity.

Trump has proposed as part of his economic agenda a plan to "eliminate a minimum of 10 old regulations for every one new regulation."

Williams said that if Trump can "reduce those regulations you create competition."

"Who benefits from competition? The consumer. It will drive prices down and it could bring inflation down by just competing, so he's on the right track," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Williams concluded by saying that he's been in business for 52 years and understands what it takes to innovate in the free market.

"Let me compete against my competitor, I don't want to compete against the federal government. But that's the difference between socialism and entrepreneurship and capitalism," he said.

