Carville: Trump Walked Into Giant Trap Debating Harris

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 02:43 PM EDT

Democrat strategist James Carville said Monday he believes former President Donald Trump is making a "big mistake" by agreeing to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Appearing on MSNBC, Carville said he expects Harris to do quite well in the debate.

"I hate to say this because you're not supposed to say it: I think Trump is walking into a giant trap," Carville said in an interview with Hallie Jackson, according to The Hill. "I think she's well-prepared. She's been in Pittsburgh [doing debate prep]. She's got really top people preparing her."

Carville, who worked on Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, said he believes the bar has been lowered for Harris following President Joe Biden's debate performance in June that led to him dropping out of the race.

"It wasn't that Trump did great," Carville said. "It was that that Biden didn't do very well at all. I could be eating my words on Wednesday, but I think she's going to do quite well. And I think he made a big mistake by accepting this debate."

In another interview on NewsNation on Monday, according to The Hill, Carville said the debate will give viewers a chance to get to know Harris and her policies.

"I think it's a lot about Vice President Harris," Carville said. "I think Trump is a totally known entity. I think [Tuesday night] is very critical. She's coming after him. I think she's coming with her 'A' game. And I don't know what's going on in Trump world, but he better tighten his chin strap because she's coming after him. And she's gonna explain herself. And I think she'll do quite well. I'm hearing good things out of Pittsburgh."

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 02:43 PM
