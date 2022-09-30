Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Continuing Resolution Puts US Further in Debt

The House's continuing resolution bill "continues to put us further in debt" while not cutting expenses, and does not put money where it needs to go, Rep. Roger Williams said on Newsmax Friday.

"I'm a no vote," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report" about the legislation, which on Friday was approved by a 230-201 vote, mainly by party lines. The Senate approved the resolution on Thursday, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law later on Friday, avoiding a government shutdown.

"The fact that it continues to put us further in debt is a reason not to vote for it. It's a disaster, and we're just going to spend the same thing we did last year … [that] put us into a deficit because we just overspend. There's no cutting," said Williams.

Further, the resolution does not send money where it's needed, he said.

"I mean, we've got money going to Ukraine, which is fine, but we've also got a real situation at the border," said Williams. "We need to be putting money there, and now, with the tragedy in Florida, we're going to have to probably do some things there. So this is a bad, bad bill."

The bill allows $12 billion in new aid for Ukraine, but Williams, as a Texan, said it's paramount to him that more money is spent protecting the U.S. border.

"I think what we've seen is Russia really is not as strong as many people thought they were from a military standpoint," said Williams. "This war with Ukraine has basically gone on too long. We've supplied them with a lot of money and a lot of equipment. They've done a wonderful job. We need to get help from other countries, though, because from us from a U.S. standpoint, it's not only money, we're spending they've actually a lot of it could be spent at our border."

Further, the United States is supplying weapons that will need to be resupplied for its future needs, said Williams.

"We need more help from the worldwide community," he said. "We need to just not be the one that is supplying all the assets to Ukraine. We have issues here at home that got to be affected, and the border in itself is serious. There are more people coming across our border than the Ukrainian border."

But border protection isn't in the continuing resolution, said Williams because Democrats don't want to acknowledge it.

"They want open borders, for crying out loud," he said. "I mean, these people are doing away with their sovereignty. They want to bring all these illegal people in here thinking that one day they'll be able to allow them to vote. This is a job that this president swore to do. He's not doing it so it's a dereliction of duty. It's the worst issue we have in this country."

