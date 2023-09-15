Roger Stone to Newsmax: Prosecution of Giuliani 'Outrageous'

Roger Stone told Newsmax on Friday it is "outrageous" that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is being targeted by Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in an indictment alleging he and 18 co-defendants tried to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.

Stone, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, a co-defendant in the Georgia case, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" because Giuliani was part of Trump's legal team looking into possible voter fraud in Georgia, the Democrat-led prosecution is trying to ruin him.

"All he has done is zealously represent his legal client, President Donald Trump," Stone said. "Every single American has an absolute constitutional right under the First Amendment to question anomalies and irregularities and potential fraud in an election.

"That's what Rudy Giuliani did on behalf of his client, and he did so brilliantly, and that is why they are seeking to crucify him financially, personally, and in every other way. It is absolutely outrageous."

Many have found it ironic that Giuliani, who gained fame as a U.S. attorney for using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to derail organized crime in New York, is now being charged under the same statute.

"Rudy Giuliani cleaned out organized crime in New York City, and he's a hero for doing so," said Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after the former president commuted his 40-month prison sentence following a conviction of lying to federal investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"Yes, he made the first use of the RICO law, but we don't have an example of RICO here," Stone said. "There is no conspiracy. A group of people exercise their absolute constitutional right to protest and question a public election. And for that they are seeking to destroy him."

