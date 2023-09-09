Giuliani Files to Get Georgia Charges Against Him Tossed

Rudy Giuliani filed to have the charges against him in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' Georgia election case thrown out, arguing there were "deficiencies" in the 41-count indictment, The Hill reported.

Giuliani's lawyers motioned to have the case against him dismissed for a number of reasons, including "double jeopardy" stemming from another prosecution, according to the report.

"Defendant moves this court to quash the indictment against him, as it is not perfect in form and substance, fails to provide sufficient notice as to what he must defend against at trial, and the pleadings in said indictment are insufficient to protect him from double jeopardy in a separate prosecution," the filing by Giuliani's attorney's read, The Hill reported.

The indictment does not separate legal acts from criminal acts, rebuking the "conspiratorial bouillabaisse consisting of purported criminal acts, daily activities, and constitutionally protected speech," according to the filing.

Also, the filing argued, the indictment does not lay out the "essential facts" to justify the charges.

Giuliani said Willis' case is "infected" by the special grand jury that he said asked him for autographs and wanted to take pictures with him. Also, he told Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Willis met with him after his special grand jury testimony because he is a famed prosecutor.

"The case should be thrown out because it's been infected by this grand jury," Giuliani told host Rita Cosby. "You know the fruit of the poison tree doctrine? It's very old one, ancient one, coming from a liberal court.

"The case should be thrown out because this is a completely infected case."