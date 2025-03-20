Roger Stone to Newsmax: Files Don't Sway Belief LBJ Plotted to Kill JFK

Political strategist Roger Stone, who wrote a bestselling book that points to Vice President Lyndon Johnson being behind a plot to assassinate President John F. Kennedy, told Newsmax on Thursday that the latest release of thousands of files related to the assassination provided nothing new to change his position.

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 23 led to the release of more than 63,000 unredacted documents related to the 1963 assassination. The order also called for the release of documents related to the 1968 assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Not all of the documents reportedly have yet to appear online through the National Archives' JFK assassination records page.

"There is a process, and there's a lot of stuff yet to be downloaded," Stone told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Until we see the totality of it and have a chance to evaluate it, no particular conclusion can be reached.

"But in the case of Johnson, or the CIA, or the mob, for example, I try to look at motive, means and opportunity. Lyndon Johnson was under intense investigation in two major scandals — the Bobby Baker scandal and the Billie Sol Estes scandal. Robert Kennedy Sr., the attorney general, had already told people that Johnson was being dropped from the 1964 ticket and that he would be prosecuted."

Stone said Johnson was thus motived to move against Kennedy. His persuading the president to go to Texas and his insistence that the motorcade go through Dealey Plaza in Dallas — in "total violation of Secret Service protocols" — makes the situation "extraordinarily suspicious."

"The problem here has always been the same," Stone said. "The House Select Committee on Assassinations formed in the 1970s reached a conclusion that organized crime was deeply involved in the murder of Kennedy. That is completely inconsistent with the findings of the Warren Commission. It depends on the prism from which you see this.

"I still believe, at the end of the day, yes, the Central Intelligence Agency has motive. Kennedy's bungling, in their view, of the Bay of Pigs invasion, his bungling of the Cuban missile crisis. It took us 50 years to learn that there was a secret deal made to remove our missiles from Turkey and Italy in return for an agreement to move Soviet missiles from Cuba."

