Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Why Weren't All the JFK Files Released?

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax he has some lingering questions about the recent release of the final batch of documents related to former President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination. Specifically, he said, why weren't all the files released as promised?

During a Thursday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Steube said he has not seen smoking gun evidence in the tranche of files that shows the federal government assassinated Kennedy, as some have claimed in the wake of the records' release.

"I know that a lot of these recent releases didn't change much of what we already knew, but there is a group of the documents that haven't been released and after I read that today, I intend on asking the Intelligence Committee to give me a briefing on that," Steube said. "I haven't and the committee hasn't given members a briefing on those documents, but we can request those specific briefings because there is a group of documents that were not released.

"My question is, if we're going to release all the documents and be transparent to America like President [Donald] Trump is doing, then why is there a group of those documents that were not released?" he asked. "So, I would like to get some answers to that, but I haven't seen anything that the public wasn't already specifically aware of."

On Tuesday, the National Archives released what was billed as the final trove of documents related to Kennedy's assassination as mandated by an executive order issued by Trump in January directing the unredacted release of the remaining files related to the assassinations of Kennedy; his brother, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy; and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Steube said he would also like to see the federal government release the Jeffrey Epstein files, the video footage from Jan. 6, 2021, and information on the two attempts on Trump's life during the 2024 presidential campaign.

"I would love to get to the bottom of that and one of those happened right here in the great state of Florida," he said, referring to the assassination attempt at Trump's Florida golf club. "I know [Florida GOP] Gov. [Ron] DeSantis was issuing some type of investigation there, so we need answers for all of that. A lot of people don't even know who these shooters were, what their involvement was, so, the American people are due answers on all of that.

"I know AG [Attorney General Pam] Bondi is working through releasing the remainder of the Epstein files, but trying to do their best to obviously protect the victims in all of that," Steube continued. "At least that's the reason that she's been giving publicly. So, hopefully, they're going to do this very soon because they've been very transparent with the American people, that they want all of us to have this information, and we absolutely should follow through with that."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com