Roger Stone to Newsmax: Michael Cohen's Duplicity Why Feds Passed on N.Y. Case

Michael Cohen's testimony this week in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York proved why federal prosecutors passed on the case, Roger Stone told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"You now see exactly why federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of New York reviewed all these transactions, extensively questioned Michael Cohen, took him to a grand jury, and elected to bring no charges," Stone told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "That's because he's completely and totally noncredible."

Stone, a veteran of 13 Republican presidential campaigns and a former campaign adviser to Trump, said following this case, brought by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is like living in an alternate universe.

He said he can turn on NBC and it reports testimony by Cohen, a former Trump attorney who served a three-year prison term after being convicted on charges of tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress, was devastating to Trump.

He then said he can read something in the New York Post from veteran legal analyst Jonathan Turley, who is neither a conservative nor Trump supporter, that Cohen didn't damage Trump and never tied him to a series of transactions "that appeared to have been done by Michael Cohen himself."

"Cohen testified that he voluntarily took out a home equity line of credit to pay Stormy Daniels under this NDA [nondisclosure agreement] that he negotiated," Stone said. "He decided to set up the [shell] company Essential [Consultants LLC]" instead of opening a bank account "because he thought that the bank would not cooperate in the payments he was sending [to Daniels].

"It to looks to me like Mr. Bragg indicted the wrong guy."

