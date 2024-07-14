Roger Stone to Newsmax: God Saved Trump's Life

God's "protective hand" saved former President Donald Trump from death Saturday because "He has a mission in mind" for him, political strategist Roger Stone said Sunday on Newsmax.

Stone also said on "Sunday Agenda" that God thwarted the "deep state cabal that has no limits in terms of what they will do to try to prevent Donald Trump from being back in the White House."

"The last time I had this kind of lump in my throat was when there was an attempted assassination on President Ronald Reagan," Stone said.

Trump's opponents have tried to block him from the ballots in all 50 states and have "charged him with a series of fabricated state and federal crimes," Stone said. "There is no limit to what they will do, but through the hand of God, all of those obstacles seem to be falling away one at a time."

Stone said his heart goes out to the other rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania, particularly the one who was killed when the shots were fired.

"The hyperbolic, hateful, vitriolic, rhetoric generated by MSNBC, generated by CNN, generated by the Lincoln Project, generated by some Democrat office holders, is directly responsible for the atmosphere in which something this horrific could happen," Stone said.

Stone also claimed that he "happens to know" that requests for additional resources and personnel to protect Trump have been "completely ignored," and denied the Secret Service's statement that was not what happened.

"The assertion that a member of the former President's security team requested additional security resources that the U.S. Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed is absolutely false," Anthony Guglielmi, the service's communications chief, said after the shooting. "In fact, recently the U.S. Secret Service added protective resources and capabilities to the former President's security detail."

However, Stone said that the protection is an "ongoing problem."

"We know, for example, also that the Secret Service has denied protection to Robert Kennedy, an independent candidate," he said. "Now, I'm not for Mr. Kennedy, but he is legally more than eligible and qualified for Secret Service protection."

But there are legitimate questions about how a shooter was able to get a clear line of sight atop the only building within yards of Trump's rally podium.

"There are multiple people now who have come forward to say that they tried to tell law enforcement that there was a man crawling up to the roof," Stone said. "What we need are answers, and we need answers from someone who will tell us the truth."

