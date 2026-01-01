Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Junk Food Ban a MAHA Win

The push to restrict junk food purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is forcing Washington to rethink Americans' diets and move health policy beyond calorie counts toward stricter definitions of ultra-processed foods, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said Thursday.

Marshall, a physician, appeared on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" as Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia began restricting SNAP purchases of candy, soda, and other unhealthy items.

At least 18 states are pursuing similar waivers after encouragement from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Marshall said the policy changes are intended as a public health measure, not a punitive one.

"Look, we're not telling them they can't purchase those sugary drinks and candy with their own money, but if we're going to use government dollars, let's use it to help make people healthy again," he said.

"Seventy percent of Americans have a chronic disease. Leading the way is obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

"So I think these are great steps, complement the governors in these states. I know in Indiana they're doing a great job under Gov. [Mike] Braun," Marshall said.

He pointed to recent legislative action as an example of how that agenda is beginning to translate into policy changes.

"Well, one of the things that we got passed is getting whole milk back into school lunches. We expect President [Donald] Trump to sign that bill as well," Marshall said.

He said the SNAP restrictions align with the Make America Healthy Again agenda, saying federal health officials' first priority is clarifying what qualifies as ultra-processed food, followed by removing additives and artificial dyes from the food supply.

"I think what we have to do now is kind of define what ultra-processed foods are, that we need to focus not just on the calories of intake, but on the quality of each one of those foods that we're eating as well," Marshall said.

"So I think we will be reviewing the dietary guidelines."

He acknowledged that consumers are confused about which foods are genuinely healthy.

"Well, I think we have a lot of work to do. Education is really important here," Marshall said.

"I think we need to start by defining what ultra-processed foods are.

"The FDA has a responsibility to say, 'Is red dye healthy? Is it not? What other ingredients are there out there?'" he continued.

"But all I can tell you is if it comes from nature and you don't process it in any way, that's probably the best way to consume it ... And again, you know, if Grandma grew it in her garden, it's probably healthy for you."

