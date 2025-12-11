Glenn Jacobs to Newsmax: SNAP Soda Limits 'Common-Sense Reform'

A proposal to block Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients from using benefits to buy soda and sugary foods is a "common-sense reform" that reflects the program's original mission and respects taxpayers, Knox County, Tennessee, Mayor Glenn Jacobs, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, told Newsmax on Thursday.

About one in 10 Tennesseans receive SNAP, and Knox County has the third-highest number of beneficiaries in the state, coming at a time when federal officials are considering a rule that would keep beneficiaries from purchasing items that list sugar, corn syrup, or high-fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient.

"Well, first of all, we say SNAP benefits. This is food stamps. It's what we used to call the program. We don't call it that anymore," Jacobs, whose county ranks third in Tennessee in numbers of beneficiaries, told Newsmax's "Newsline."

Still, Jacobs noted that as SNAP is a taxpayer-funded program, reforms are necessary.

"For some folks who are on the edge and are paying taxes so other people can buy candy bars and soda, that certainly seems to the people that are paying the program," said Jacobs. "That certainly seems like this would be just a common-sense reform."

The host also pointed out that lower-income Americans are more likely to be obese and suggested sugary drinks could be part of the problem, framing the move as both a public health and fiscal issue.

"And I absolutely agree with that," Jacobs said. "You know, one of the issues with government welfare is you get into this generational cycle and food stamps, or SNAP."

But the program was never designed to be a permanent solution, he said.

"It was never designed for people to stay on it," said Jacobs. "It's really to help people survive through a tough period and get back on their feet, not necessarily for things like these sugary foods that we're talking about."

Meanwhile, Jacobs agreed that it is a "tough time for a lot of folks" where affordability is concerned and he believes that Republicans should take action on the issue.

"This is actually a winning issue for us, and it all goes back to taxes, to spending to regulation," he said. "You cut those things, and you would see prices drop. You would see better jobs. You just see a better economy."

The interview wrapped with a lighter moment as Jacobs, who came to fame wrestling as "Kane," was asked about 17-time world champion John Cena's upcoming final WWE match and where Cena ranks among legends such as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

"John is at the very top. He has been the face of WWE for two decades, which is something that no one else has ever done," Jacobs said.

He added that Cena deserves all the accolades he has received, and that "he's had a successful career and I can't wait to see what he does next."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com