USDA Tells Walz Minnesota Must Recertify SNAP Households

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has required Minnesota to carry out a sweeping recertification of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in four of its largest counties within 30 days amid heightened scrutiny of fraud in pandemic-era federally funded benefit programs.

Rollins wrote Tuesday to Democrat Gov. Tim Walz that Minnesota is required to participate in a SNAP pilot program "to increase the efficiency ... and improve delivery of SNAP benefits to eligible households." Rollins posted a copy of the letter on X.

"More accurate certifications of eligibility of SNAP benefits will ensure that those in need receive assistance, raising levels of nutrition among low-income individuals," Rollins wrote.

Walz's administration has faced mounting criticism as federal authorities investigate and prosecute fraud tied to pandemic-era benefit programs in Minnesota.

"@GovTimWalz, there is nothing you can do NOW that changes the fact you stood idly by as criminals stole MILLIONS from the American taxpayer and hungry families," Rollins wrote on X. "The attached requires you to verify SNAP participants in the next 30 days."

The Department of Justice has charged more than 75 individuals in connection with the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme involving child nutrition funds. A White House statement said the majority of those charged are of Somali heritage.

Authorities have also alleged fraud tied to Minnesota's Housing Stabilization Services program, a Medicaid-funded initiative intended to help people with disabilities find and maintain housing.

Rollins directed the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families to:

-- Recertify all SNAP households in Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, and Wright counties, including conducting in-person interviews.

-- Reevaluate eligibility by accounting for income and the resources of excluded household members.

-- Use federal verification tools, including the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program.

-- Unenroll households found to be ineligible after review.

-- Preserve all documentation used in the recertification process for federal compliance.

"Failure to participate in this pilot project as specified by USDA will trigger noncompliance procedures [under federal law]," Rollins' letter stated. "It may also affect Minnesota's continued participation in SNAP."

Newsmax reached out to Walz's office for comment.