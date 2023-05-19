Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Biden, Schumer Want Border Crisis

President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are not working toward solutions at the U.S.-Mexico border, because they "want this problem," and the thousands of people who are flowing into the country, Sen. Roger Marshall said Friday on Newsmax.

"They want thousands of people crossing the border every day to come into your communities and vote for Democrats in the future," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," but added that the matter goes beyond flipping red states to blue.

"Remember how the census is taken?" he said. "The census is not taken based upon how many American citizens are there. It's how many people are there. We try to fight that, but we lost."

And if there are more people present, the Democrats can potentially "get an extra congressional district in a purple state and most likely in a blue state as well," Marshall said. "That will give them more electoral college votes as well."

Marshall said he recently made his fourth trip to the border and found that "it gets worse every time there."

He added that 10,000 people are crossing the border every day and being apprehended, but 3,000 are getting away.

"That's where your criminals are, your terrorists, the drug trafficking as well," Marshall said. "It is completely out of control [and] a humanitarian crisis."

Marshall, a physician, also commented on the return of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 89, to the Senate after being absent for two months while being treated for shingles.

According to recent reports, the disease also resulted in her contracting encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

While there have been many calls for the Feinstein to step down, Marshall said he has a "lot of empathy" for her.

"Think about if you've ever had shingles,'" Marshall said. "You know how painful it is. [It was] shingles in her eyes that led to her encephalitis. I think it's amazing that she's even back at the Capitol. We're a little bit surprised she's even back."

Marshall said he doesn't think Feinstein, who has already said she won't seek reelection, will step down.

"I think that they're going to limp through this," said Marshall. "They're trying to put some new people around her. Former Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has a family member that's now in Feinstein's office as well, propping her up."

Marshall also commented on Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., whose fitness for office has been questioned after his return from treatment for clinical depression, as well as his ongoing recovery from the stroke he suffered during last year's campaign for office.

Marshall's comments dealt more with Fetterman's attire during his appearance to discuss the debt ceiling Thursday, when he appeared in a hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and running shoes rather than a suit and tie.

"I just have to tell you my heart sank this week when we had a vote in the president's room outside of the Senate chamber on an agriculture assistant secretary and he showed up similarly dressed," said Marshall. "This is the place where President [Ronald] Reagan went after he was inaugurated to sign legislation and decide some rules, so I think we're all a little bit disheartened."

But, Marshall said. "I don't know if this is just part of his mental health issues that he feels uncomfortable wearing a suit and tie and maybe this situation exacerbates it. But I think I think we're all concerned about his health as well."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!